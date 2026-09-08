Macklemore defends pro-Palestine remarks: 'Not criticism of Jewish people'
What's the story
American rapper and songwriter Macklemore has defended his recent pro-Palestine statements, clarifying that his criticism of Israel is not aimed at Jewish people. The controversy erupted after he made these comments while opening for Ed Sheeran at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. The Israeli-American Council subsequently called for his removal from the rest of Sheeran's US tour.
Statement
'My message is for peace...'
During his second show at MetLife Stadium over the weekend, Macklemore addressed the backlash.
He said, "To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you."
"My message is for peace; love for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality."
Broader message
He also spoke about freedom of various nations
Macklemore further stated, "So I say free Palestine, I say free Lebanon, I say free Cuba, I say free Congo, free Sudan."
Macklemore said, "I say free all people in America living in fear of this terrorist organization, ICE. None of us will be free until we are all free."
Concert incident
Macklemore's earlier comments during Sheeran tour
Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, had earlier used his opening set to express support for Palestinians.
He stated that he wanted people in Gaza and the West Bank to know they had not been forgotten.
The comments were made before performing Hind's Hall, his 2024 protest song released during pro-Palestinian protests at US universities.
Petition
Petition launched against Macklemore
The Israeli-American Council launched a petition asking Sheeran and his team to drop Macklemore from upcoming dates.
The petition stated, "This was an Ed Sheeran concert, not a political rally, not a protest, and not an activist event."
It further argued that "the issue isn't whether Macklemore has the right to hold political views," but "where to draw the line when an opening act uses a global concert platform to advance a one-sided political agenda."
Background
More on Macklemore's pro-Palestine stance, Sheeran's silence
Macklemore has been a vocal supporter of Palestine in recent years. He released Hind's Hall in May 2024, with proceeds going to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
The song was named after Columbia University's Hamilton Hall, which pro-Palestinian protesters had occupied and renamed in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Sheeran has not publicly commented on the controversy or the petition calling for Macklemore's removal from the tour.