Madras HC puts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release on hold (for now)

Things have been tense: one judge told CBFC to clear the film, but that was paused by higher judges. Even the Supreme Court said no quick relief for the producers. At the latest hearing, both sides argued over whether earlier approvals should stand, and now everyone's waiting for the court's decision.

Will you get to watch it soon?

Despite all this drama, the makers had promoted the film, taken advance bookings and postponed the theatrical release after certification delays.

Since this is reportedly Vijay's last movie, fans are eager to see what happens next.

For now, it's a waiting game until the court gives its verdict.