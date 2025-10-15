Next Article
'Mahabharat' actor Pankaj Dheer dies at 68, battling cancer
Entertainment
Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has died at 68 after a fight with cancer.
He is survived by his son, actor Nikitin Dheer.
Career and co-stars' tributes
Dheer's career spanned both TV and films—he appeared in classics like Sadak and Soldier and was part of hit shows such as Chandrakanta. His role as Karna remains iconic for many fans.
After his passing, co-stars like Gajendra Chauhan (Yudhisthir) remembered him as a joyful friend who always lifted spirits on set.
Puneet Issar (Duryodhan) spoke about their brotherly bond over the years.