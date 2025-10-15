'Mahabharat' actor Pankaj Dheer dies at 68, battling cancer

Career and co-stars' tributes

Dheer's career spanned both TV and films—he appeared in classics like Sadak and Soldier and was part of hit shows such as Chandrakanta. His role as Karna remains iconic for many fans.

After his passing, co-stars like Gajendra Chauhan (Yudhisthir) remembered him as a joyful friend who always lifted spirits on set.

Puneet Issar (Duryodhan) spoke about their brotherly bond over the years.