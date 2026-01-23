Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan team up after 32 years for 'Padayaatra' Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Big news for Malayalam cinema fans—legendary actor Mammootty and iconic director Adoor Gopalakrishnan are working together again after more than three decades.

Their new film, Padayaatra, was officially announced on January 23, 2026, with a traditional launch event and the release of its title poster, sparking plenty of excitement.