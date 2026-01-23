Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan team up after 32 years for 'Padayaatra'
Big news for Malayalam cinema fans—legendary actor Mammootty and iconic director Adoor Gopalakrishnan are working together again after more than three decades.
Their new film, Padayaatra, was officially announced on January 23, 2026, with a traditional launch event and the release of its title poster, sparking plenty of excitement.
All-star cast and Mammootty's production backing
Padayaatra brings together a strong cast featuring Indrans, Grace Antony, Sreeshma Chandran, and Zeenath AP.
The film is being produced by Mammootty's own production house (its eighth project), which adds to the buzz.
Fans are eager to see what this celebrated actor-director duo will deliver this time around.