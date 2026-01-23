Mammootty and Adoor Gopalakrishnan team up again for 'Padayaatra'

Why does this matter?

Padayaatra was written just for Mammootty—he was always meant to play the lead.

The film also features Indrans and Vijayaraghavan, with casting for other roles (including rumored Nayanthara) still in progress.

This marks a reunion after more than 30 years, bringing together two legends whose earlier collaborations won them multiple National Awards.

If you love Malayalam cinema or want to see what happens when two veterans reunite, this one's worth keeping an eye on.