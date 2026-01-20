'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' smashes ₹220cr in 1st week
"Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," the new comedy-drama from Anil Ravipudi starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, just had a massive opening—crossing ₹220 crore worldwide in its very first week.
Released on January 12, 2026, right before Sankranthi, the film follows a national security officer trying to reconnect with his family.
Box office: Beats Chiranjeevi's previous record
The movie pulled in ₹157.75 crore net in India after seven days, with a strong ₹32.25 crore on day one (India net).
Its global total of around ₹223 crore has already topped Chiranjeevi's last big hit "Waltair Veerayya."
Overseas: Biggest Telugu hit of 2026 (so far)
Internationally, it became Chiranjeevi's highest-grosser in North America—bringing the overseas total to nearly ₹37 crore.
Right now, it's the top-earning Telugu film of the year!