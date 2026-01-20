'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' smashes ₹220cr in 1st week Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

"Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu," the new comedy-drama from Anil Ravipudi starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, just had a massive opening—crossing ₹220 crore worldwide in its very first week.

Released on January 12, 2026, right before Sankranthi, the film follows a national security officer trying to reconnect with his family.