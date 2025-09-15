What to expect from SonyLIV's 'Real Kashmir Football Club'
What's the story
SonyLIV recently announced a new series, Real Kashmir Football Club, which will tell the inspiring true story of how two men established the first professional football club in Kashmir. The show is part of SonyLIV's ambitious 2025 content slate. The series will star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, and Abhishant Rana in lead roles.
Series inspiration
Follows the journey of Real Kashmir FC
The series draws inspiration from the journey of Real Kashmir FC, which overcame significant challenges to become the first professional club from the region to be promoted to India's top-tier football league. The story revolves around how the founders provided the community with "something new to believe in," through the hope that football could change lives.
Twitter Post
Here's the first teaser
New series #RealKashmirFootballClub by Mahesh Mathai (@mathaiblue) & @mapuskar_rajesh, coming soon on @SonyLIV.@Mdzeeshanayyub#ManavKaul@mukulchadda#AnmolThakeriaDhillon@simaabhashmi@ParikshhitJha@vishakhasingh55@indianoceanband@CastingChhabrapic.twitter.com/fPbPUVLAwt— CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) September 14, 2025
Series details
Ayyub, Kaul, Rana to lead the cast
Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, the series will explore the grit, friendship, and belief essential to building a team from scratch. Produced by Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment, Real Kashmir Football Club promises a powerful sports drama with high-stakes matches and impressive performances. Other cast members include Muazzam Bhat, Priya Chauhan, Anmol Thakeriadhillon, Afnan Fazli, and Shaheem Bhat, among others. The release date has not been announced yet.