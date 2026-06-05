Mandanna teases Adajania on Instagram resharing 'Cocktail 2' photo Entertainment Jun 05, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna brought some fun to the sets of Cocktail 2 by joking with director Homi Adajania on Instagram.

After a behind-the-scenes photo was posted, Rashmika reshared it and teased, "You put up this photo because you look amazing here, don't lie (sic)."

Fans' attention and are even more hyped for the film.