Mandanna teases Adajania on Instagram resharing 'Cocktail 2' photo
Entertainment
Rashmika Mandanna brought some fun to the sets of Cocktail 2 by joking with director Homi Adajania on Instagram.
After a behind-the-scenes photo was posted, Rashmika reshared it and teased, "You put up this photo because you look amazing here, don't lie (sic)."
Fans' attention and are even more hyped for the film.
'Cocktail 2' releases June 19 2026
Directed by Adajania, Cocktail 2 features Rashmika alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
It's a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail but introduces new characters and stories while keeping that signature mix of love, friendship, and modern relationships.
The movie hits theaters on June 19, 2026.