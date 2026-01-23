'Mankatha' re -release: Ajith Kumar's film sets record pre-sales in TN
Ajith Kumar's 2011 action thriller Mankatha is back in theaters—and fans are showing up big time.
The movie just set a new Tamil Nadu re-release record, pulling in over ₹2.16 crore in first-day pre-sales and topping Ghilli's previous mark.
Final numbers are expected to cross ₹2.20 crore, making it the biggest opening day for any revived Tamil film.
In numbers:
On BookMyShow, Mankatha outpaced other popular re-releases like Sachein and Padayappa.
Bengaluru fans also turned up, with collections crossing ₹13.75 lakh—beating Padayappa's earlier city record.
For context, when Mankatha first released in 2011, it made a massive ₹74.25 crore worldwide and grabbed ₹33.4 crore from Tamil Nadu alone in its debut week.
What's next?
Mankatha isn't slowing down—it's set for a box office face-off with Vijay's Theri on January 23, after the date was shifted to avoid Pongal crowding.
With two fan-favorite films going head-to-head, expect plenty of excitement (and friendly rivalry) among moviegoers across Tamil Nadu!