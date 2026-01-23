'Mankatha' re -release: Ajith Kumar's film sets record pre-sales in TN Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Ajith Kumar's 2011 action thriller Mankatha is back in theaters—and fans are showing up big time.

The movie just set a new Tamil Nadu re-release record, pulling in over ₹2.16 crore in first-day pre-sales and topping Ghilli's previous mark.

Final numbers are expected to cross ₹2.20 crore, making it the biggest opening day for any revived Tamil film.