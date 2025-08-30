Manoj Bajpayee says 'mainstream films don't depend on talent'

Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee has called OTT platforms a "blessing" for actors. Speaking to ANI, he said that unlike mainstream cinema, OTT content is driven by storytelling and talent rather than box office success. "Films don't depend on talent in India, sadly...most of the mainstream films don't depend on talent. They depend on the box office," he said.

Talent vs. box office 'You need good story, talent on OTT' Bajpayee further elaborated on this disparity, stating that in mainstream cinema, talent often takes a backseat to box office performance. "If the box office is good, then if the film is not of good quality...everyone gets work." "But when it comes to casting, talent is not the biggest criterion." He added that on OTT platforms, "you need a good story and good talent."

Career shift Bajpayee describes himself as 'beneficiary' of OTT Bajpayee, has made a mark in the OTT space with movies and shows such as Gulmohar, The Family Man, and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He said that his journey in the digital medium has been surprising and rewarding. "Since I did Family Man till now...this has completely surprised me." "And I am one of the many beneficiaries of it," he added.

Theatrical format His thoughts on theatrical format Bajpayee also shared his thoughts on the theatrical format, stating that movies in this space are not just about acting but also involve promotions to maximize ticket sales. He said, "In the theaters, the struggle for acting does not end after the work is done... I have to help the producer for it to be released well." He added that OTT has filled a void by offering versatile script choices.