Manoj reveals he has 'begged exhibitors' to show his movies

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about the challenges he faces in getting funding and distribution for his films. He revealed that he often has to "beg" exhibitors to give him extra shows for his movies. The actor also spoke about how mainstream cinema "fears" independent films because "they are celebrated by a certain crowd." "People who appreciate these kinds of films are powerful."

Film funding Bajpayee had to knock on doors for 'Bhonsle' funding Bajpayee shared his experience of struggling to get Bhonsle off the ground. He recalled, "You will not believe, with Devashish Makhija, he has made four films, and I have worked in three of those films." "When he came to me with the script of Bhonsle, I went to each and every door knocking, asking for funds... And when I got a little bit of funding, we started the film."

Actor's responsibility His van was a makeshift office for finding financers Bajpayee revealed that his role goes beyond acting, especially for the smaller films he backs. He said, "So, I used to give all those great shots; shots that were celebrated, analyzed..." "But nobody knows that after the shot I used to get inside my van and call possible financers." "Paise de do, 10 din ke baad shooting karne ke paise nahi hain (Please give me money; I don't have funds for shooting after 10 days)."