Vasanth Ravi's 'Indra' OTT release date is here
Tamil crime thriller "Indra," starring Vasanth Ravi, is making its digital debut on SunNXT from September 19.
After hitting theaters in August, the film will now be available for streaming—so if you missed it on the big screen, here's your chance.
Access is set for OTTplay Premium subscribers too.
This is what happens in 'Indra'
Directed by Sabarish Nanda, "Indra" follows a suspended cop who loses his sight while tracking a serial killer targeting women.
When his wife becomes a victim, he dives into an intense investigation tied to his own past.
Alongside Ravi, the cast features Sunil, Anikha Surendran, and Mehreen Pirzada.