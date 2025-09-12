Vasanth Ravi's 'Indra' OTT release date is here Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Tamil crime thriller "Indra," starring Vasanth Ravi, is making its digital debut on SunNXT from September 19.

After hitting theaters in August, the film will now be available for streaming—so if you missed it on the big screen, here's your chance.

Access is set for OTTplay Premium subscribers too.