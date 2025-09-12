Next Article
'Bigg Boss': Oneal apologizes to Lakshmi over 'inappropriate touching' row
On September 11, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Lakshmi accused fellow housemate Oneal Sabu of "inappropriate touching" of Mastani during a task, urging the show to take action.
Sabu apologized and explained he was only trying to prevent a fall, while some contestants supported him and felt Lakshmi was seeking attention.
Lakshmi's confrontational behavior divides viewers, housemates
Lakshmi, who joined as a wild card in August 2025, has already faced backlash this season for making homophobic comments about Adhila and Noora—a same-sex couple on the show.
Her confrontational behavior continues to divide viewers and housemates, keeping her at the center of ongoing drama in the house.