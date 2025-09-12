Delhi HC removes Karisma's former sister-in-law from inheritance battle
What's the story
The Delhi High Court ordered the removal of Mandhira Kapur, sister of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, from ongoing inheritance proceedings. The decision was made on Friday after Priya Sachdev, Sunjay's widow, argued that Kapur was wrongfully included as a party in the case. She alleged that her sister-in-law was trying to make a "back-door entry" into the proceedings to "corner" her brother's assets.
Legal proceedings
Legal tussle over Sunjay's estate
The court, accepting Sachdev's argument, ordered that Kapur be removed from the case record. The development comes amid a larger dispute over Sunjay's estate. Earlier this week, Sunjay and his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, had approached the Delhi High Court seeking recognition as Class I heirs with a one-fifth share each in their late father's assets. They have challenged the validity of Sunjay's March 21 will, which bequeaths his personal estate to Sachdev.
Family dispute
Will challenge continues amid family feud
The inheritance battle has also involved Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur. The court heard arguments from various parties including Rani who questioned the will and raised concerns about asset management within the family. The case has become one of the most closely watched legal disputes in recent months. With Kapur now removed from the list of parties, hearings will continue on October 9.