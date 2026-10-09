Markle wearing $21,425 necklace leaves Claridge's with Yousafzai in London
Entertainment
Meghan Markle made a rare appearance in London, spotted leaving Claridge's Hotel with Malala Yousafzai.
Meghan kept it chic in a cashmere sweater, wide-leg pants, and a camel coat, plus she wore a diamond and emerald necklace worth $21,425.
Markle focuses on girls' education
Since moving back to the United Kingdom last month, Meghan has kept a low profile, only popping up at a Cotswolds pub with Prince Harry and meeting Ellen DeGeneres.
She hasn't returned to royal duties, but is clearly focused on advocacy work; teaming up with Malala again highlights her ongoing commitment to girls' education, something they've worked on together since 2020.