Marlow Studios goes big with PS1 billion expansion

New headquarters and training academy in the works

The new headquarters will give Marlow's growing team more space and help attract major productions.

CEO Robert Laycock says the investment taps into the U.K.'s creative talent and rising demand for top-notch studios worldwide.

The project could create about 2,000 jobs and contribute £249 million to the economy annually.

Plus, they're launching a Culture and Skills Academy to help train future film pros, with support from big names like James Cameron, Andy Serkis, and Sam Mendes cheering them on.