Marlow Studios goes big with PS1 billion expansion
Marlow Studios just bought a 12-acre office site next to its main campus, moving forward with a huge £1 billion plan to expand.
After getting government approval last November, even with some pushback over protected land, they're aiming to shake up the U.K.'s media production scene in a big way.
New headquarters and training academy in the works
The new headquarters will give Marlow's growing team more space and help attract major productions.
CEO Robert Laycock says the investment taps into the U.K.'s creative talent and rising demand for top-notch studios worldwide.
The project could create about 2,000 jobs and contribute £249 million to the economy annually.
Plus, they're launching a Culture and Skills Academy to help train future film pros, with support from big names like James Cameron, Andy Serkis, and Sam Mendes cheering them on.