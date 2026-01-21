'Marty Supreme' just broke A24's box office record
"Marty Supreme," a sports drama from director Josh Safdie and starring Timothee Chalamet, has become A24's top earner domestically. It pulled in $80.8 million in the US, passing "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Civil War."
Globally, it's made $102.3 million so far, with $21.5 million coming from international audiences.
By the numbers
This puts "Marty Supreme" as A24's fourth film to cross $100 million worldwide and marks Chalamet's seventh highest-grossing movie.
Over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, it added another $6.68 million and ranked fifth at the box office; on January 19 alone, it brought in $1.19 million across more than 2,000 North American theaters.
Still rolling out worldwide
The movie hasn't even opened yet in big markets like France, Spain, or Germany—so its global total could climb even higher and maybe beat "Everything Everywhere All at Once's" $142 million haul.
With strong word-of-mouth and most of its earnings still coming from US fans (about 79%), this one clearly has staying power among moviegoers.