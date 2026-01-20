'Mastiii 4' drops on ZEE5 this January

What's the story?

The film follows Amar, Meet, and Prem as they try to spice up their routine married lives—only for things to get wilder when their wives join in.

Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, and Ruhi Singh play the wives, with Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri also showing up for some extra laughs.

Even though reviews are mixed (IMDb gives it a 3.1), Mastiii 4 is all about lighthearted chaos and relationship comedy.