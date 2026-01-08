Matt Damon got down to high school weight for 'Odyssey'

Hollywood actor Matt Damon recently revealed that he lost a lot of weight for his upcoming film, The Odyssey. Speaking on the New Heights podcast, he shared that director Christopher Nolan wanted him "lean but strong" for the role of Odysseus. As a result, Damon dropped to 167 pounds or 76kg during filming, his lightest weight since high school.

Weight loss journey Damon's strict diet and training regimen for 'The Odyssey' Damon, who usually weighs between 84kg and 91kg, attributed his weight loss to a strict diet and intense training. He revealed that he stopped eating gluten on his doctor's advice, which helped him shed the extra pounds. "So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet," he added.

Training comparison Damon compared his preparation to NFL training Damon likened his preparation for The Odyssey to the training of NFL players while speaking to his hosts, NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. He said, "When I do that or when I do the Jason Bourne movies or whatever, it feels almost like a season...where you're preparing." "It's like you get really routinized about it and kind of build your day around all that stuff. That's kind of the physical side of getting ready."