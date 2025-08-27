Next Article
'Maxton Hall' special episode out today: Cast, plot, how to watch
The "Maxton Hall - The World Between Us" crew is reuniting for a special episode, "Maxton Hall: Reunion," dropping on Prime Video today, August 27, 2025.
This special gives fans something to look forward to before Season 2 arrives on November 7.
What to expect from the special episode
Expect behind-the-scenes stories from stars Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung as they relive filming at Marienburg Castle and answer fan questions.
The show, based on Mona Kasten's novel "Save Me," follows Ruby Bell as she navigates elite secrets—Season 2 will pick up right after last season's cliffhanger.