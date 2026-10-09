Maya Bazaar spotlights marginalized and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in Bengaluru

Maya Bazaar is coming to Bengaluru on October 10-11, 2026, at LaLit Ashok.

The festival will feature over 130 entrepreneurs, nearly 80-90% of stall owners are from LGBTQ+ and marginalized communities, all about celebrating inclusivity and giving diverse entrepreneurs a bigger stage.

Started by Sanam Dembla and Veena Kulkarni, it's designed to help these businesses connect with a wider crowd.