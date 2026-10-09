Maya Bazaar spotlights marginalized and LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in Bengaluru
Entertainment
Maya Bazaar is coming to Bengaluru on October 10-11, 2026, at LaLit Ashok.
The festival will feature over 130 entrepreneurs, nearly 80-90% of stall owners are from LGBTQ+ and marginalized communities, all about celebrating inclusivity and giving diverse entrepreneurs a bigger stage.
Started by Sanam Dembla and Veena Kulkarni, it's designed to help these businesses connect with a wider crowd.
Performances, open mic and ₹300 tickets
Expect live acts from Mumbai rapper Saniya MQ, Tamil Nadu's all-women rap group Sollisai Sistahs, plus a traditional opening by the Jogappas, a transgender community from Karnataka.
There's also an open mic if you want to take the stage yourself.
Tickets starting from ₹300 are on allevents.in. For details visit mayabazaar.co.in.