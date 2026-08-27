Meet the main characters of Alia Bhatt's 'Don't Be Shy' 

Don't Be Shy will be available worldwide on Prime Video on September 25, 2026.

In the teaser dropped on Thursday, we get a glimpse of our protagonist Shy Das (Bajaj) and her friends/foes.

Khati plays Mayank, Arora is Tara, and Duggal plays Dhruv. Nothing more is said about the characters.

But the clip hints at Shy lying about her reality to better fit in.