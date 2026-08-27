Meet the main characters of Alia Bhatt's 'Don't Be Shy'
What's the story
The upcoming film Don't Be Shy, produced by Alia and Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The romantic comedy, directed by Sreeti Mukerji, features a young cast including Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati. The film explores themes of friendship, first love, heartbreak, and the complexities of growing up.
Premiere details
Release date, teaser details
Don't Be Shy will be available worldwide on Prime Video on September 25, 2026.
In the teaser dropped on Thursday, we get a glimpse of our protagonist Shy Das (Bajaj) and her friends/foes.
Khati plays Mayank, Arora is Tara, and Duggal plays Dhruv. Nothing more is said about the characters.
But the clip hints at Shy lying about her reality to better fit in.
Film theme
More about the film
The film delves into the emotional highs and lows of being young. The makers have described it as a celebration of the messy process of discovering who you are while navigating relationships and growing up.
It also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia, and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.
The movie will be streamed in Hindi with English subtitles and will be accessible across India and over 240 countries and territories.
Upcoming films
Bhatt's upcoming projects as an actor
While Don't Be Shy is her next production venture, Bhatt is also busy with her acting career.
She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The period drama is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.
She has also joined the cast of Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It will be released on December 3, 2027.