Malavika Mohanan to join Chiranjeevi in 'Mega158'? Everything we know
By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 15, 2025
02:59 pm
What's the story

Chiranjeevi's next project, tentatively titled Mega158, is generating a lot of buzz. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, will reportedly star Malavika Mohanan in the female lead role. As per Cinema Express, a formal pooja ceremony for the movie is scheduled for November 5, and an official announcement about Mohanan's involvement is expected soon.

Film details

More about 'Mega158'

The concept poster for Mega158 was released on Chiranjeevi's birthday in August, teasing a high-energy mass entertainer. The poster featured an axe stuck in a wall, showing a bloodied crack. The tagline reads, "The blade that set the bloody benchmark." Apart from Mega158, Chiranjeevi is also working on the action-fantasy Vishwambhara and has upcoming projects with Srikanth Odela and Anil Ravipudi.

Twitter Post

See the poster here

Career update

Mohanan's recent and upcoming projects

Mohanan was last seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapoorvam, which was a massive hit. The feel-good drama was helmed by veteran Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad. She will next be seen in Prabhas's highly anticipated film The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, and Niddhi Agerwal in pivotal roles.