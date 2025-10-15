Malavika Mohanan to join Chiranjeevi in 'Mega158'? Everything we know
What's the story
Chiranjeevi's next project, tentatively titled Mega158, is generating a lot of buzz. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, will reportedly star Malavika Mohanan in the female lead role. As per Cinema Express, a formal pooja ceremony for the movie is scheduled for November 5, and an official announcement about Mohanan's involvement is expected soon.
Film details
More about 'Mega158'
The concept poster for Mega158 was released on Chiranjeevi's birthday in August, teasing a high-energy mass entertainer. The poster featured an axe stuck in a wall, showing a bloodied crack. The tagline reads, "The blade that set the bloody benchmark." Apart from Mega158, Chiranjeevi is also working on the action-fantasy Vishwambhara and has upcoming projects with Srikanth Odela and Anil Ravipudi.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Glad to team up once again with my dear @dirbobby and to join hands with @KvnProductions on this special journey ❤️🔥#MEGA158#ChiruBobby2@LohithNK01pic.twitter.com/2FP05iQzkK— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 22, 2025
Career update
Mohanan's recent and upcoming projects
Mohanan was last seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapoorvam, which was a massive hit. The feel-good drama was helmed by veteran Malayalam director Sathyan Anthikad. She will next be seen in Prabhas's highly anticipated film The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi Kumar, and Niddhi Agerwal in pivotal roles.