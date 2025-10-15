Malavika Mohanan to join Chiranjeevi in 'Mega158'? Everything we know

Film details

More about 'Mega158'

The concept poster for Mega158 was released on Chiranjeevi's birthday in August, teasing a high-energy mass entertainer. The poster featured an axe stuck in a wall, showing a bloodied crack. The tagline reads, "The blade that set the bloody benchmark." Apart from Mega158, Chiranjeevi is also working on the action-fantasy Vishwambhara and has upcoming projects with Srikanth Odela and Anil Ravipudi.