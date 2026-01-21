Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl via surrogacy
Meghan Trainor just shared some big news—she and husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon, through surrogacy.
She posted heartfelt photos on Instagram and explained that after long talks with doctors, surrogacy was the safest way for them to grow their family.
A true family affair
Trainor's sons, Riley and Barry, picked out "Moon" as their little sister's middle name.
The post shows sweet moments of the boys adoringly looking at Mikey and Trainor getting emotional with her husband.
She wrote, "We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."
Looking ahead
Meghan still hopes to have four kids in total.
She thanked everyone involved—especially their surrogate—and said they're excited to spend time together as a bigger family.