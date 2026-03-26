'Mercy' singer Duffy to return with documentary on sexual assault

The film will be directed by Gill Callan

Directed by Gill Callan, the documentary explores Duffy's rise to stardom and how trauma left her feeling isolated and struggling with mental health.

Sean Doyle, the channel's vice-president of unscripted, said he was "in awe" of Duffy, praising her "honesty and courage" and saying the film would give her the chance to tell her story in her own words.

Fans are also buzzing after she teased a "Mercy" remix on TikTok, hinting at possible new music alongside this powerful comeback.