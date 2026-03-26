'Mercy' singer Duffy to return with documentary on sexual assault
Duffy, the Welsh singer behind "Rockferry," is set to break her silence in a Disney+ documentary about her kidnapping and sexual assault. It is her first big interview since stepping away from fame in 2011.
She first spoke out in 2020 about being kidnapped, drugged, and assaulted while abroad.
The film will focus on how she's been working through these experiences and finding hope again.
The film will be directed by Gill Callan
Directed by Gill Callan, the documentary explores Duffy's rise to stardom and how trauma left her feeling isolated and struggling with mental health.
Sean Doyle, the channel's vice-president of unscripted, said he was "in awe" of Duffy, praising her "honesty and courage" and saying the film would give her the chance to tell her story in her own words.
Fans are also buzzing after she teased a "Mercy" remix on TikTok, hinting at possible new music alongside this powerful comeback.