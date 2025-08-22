Next Article
'Metro... In Dino' heads to Netflix: Watch it or skip
Metro... In Dino, Anurag Basu's new romantic musical drama, hits Netflix on August 29.
After its July theatrical release, the film brings stories of love and self-discovery set in bustling cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru.
It's a modern take on urban relationships and serves as a spiritual sequel to Basu's 2007 hit Life in a... Metro.
Why you should watch the film
The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Critics especially loved Tripathi and Sharma as a couple navigating marriage struggles.
The soundtrack by Pritam with lyrics from Amitabh Bhattacharya stands out for its emotional depth.
Behind the scenes, the technical team has also been praised for shaping the movie's unique vibe.