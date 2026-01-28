Mexico's president requests more BTS concerts amid ticket demand

Mexico City 's Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, has written to her South Korean counterpart, requesting additional concerts by BTS in Mexico. The appeal comes after a surge in demand for tickets to the band's upcoming tour. Speaking at a press conference, Sheinbaum said nearly one million young Mexicans want to attend the concerts, but only 1,50,000 tickets are available. "I wrote a letter to the [president] of Korea...I still haven't received the answer, but let's hope it's positive."

Tour details BTS's global tour: A highly anticipated event BTS, one of the world's biggest music acts, is gearing up for a global tour in April. This comes on the heels of their first album in over three years. The group had been on hiatus since 2022 while its members completed South Korea's mandatory military service. Their return has been eagerly awaited worldwide.

Ticket demand Mexico's competitive market for BTS tickets Mexico has become one of the most competitive markets for BTS tickets because of its large K-pop fan base. Many fans were frustrated after failing to secure tickets during the initial sale, and some filed complaints with Mexico's consumer protection agency. The agency has since opened an investigation into Ticketmaster and sanctioned resale platforms StubHub and Viagogo for "abusive and disloyal practices" linked to BTS ticket sales.

Advertisement

Regulatory changes Proposed measures to regulate concert ticket sales The consumer protection agency has also announced plans to develop new guidelines for regulating ticket sales for concerts and festivals. These proposed measures would require prices and seat locations to be set before tickets go on sale, preventing confusion and exploitation. This comes after Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment, faced controversy in Mexico for denying entry to fans at a Bad Bunny concert due to resellers and fraudulent ticket vendors.

Advertisement