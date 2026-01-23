BTS comeback breaks their own previous record

BTS's 'Arirang' shatters records with 4M pre-orders

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:12 pm Jan 23, 202605:12 pm

What's the story

BTS's comeback album, Arirang, has already broken the record for most pre-orders by a K-pop group. The album has sold over 4.06 million copies within just one week of its pre-order release on January 16, reported distributor YG Plus. This figure surpasses the group's previous record of 3.42 million pre-orders for their 2020 album Map Of The Soul: 7 in its first week.