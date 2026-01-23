BTS's 'Arirang' shatters records with 4M pre-orders
BTS's comeback album, Arirang, has already broken the record for most pre-orders by a K-pop group. The album has sold over 4.06 million copies within just one week of its pre-order release on January 16, reported distributor YG Plus. This figure surpasses the group's previous record of 3.42 million pre-orders for their 2020 album Map Of The Soul: 7 in its first week.
BTS's 'Arirang' aims to break Taylor Swift's pre-sale record
With two months left until its official release on March 20, 2026, Arirang is on track to break even more records. The album's pre-save numbers are expected to continue rising, potentially surpassing Taylor Swift's record for the most pre-saves in history. Swift holds this title with her album The Life of A Showgirl, which achieved a staggering 6 million pre-saves on Spotify.
BTS's 'Arirang' pre-saves on Spotify surpassed 2 million
The excitement surrounding BTS's comeback is also reflected in the album's streaming numbers. On Spotify, Arirang's pre-save count crossed 1 million within two days of its announcement and doubled to 2 million by the fourth day. BTS officially announced the title of their upcoming album, Arirang, on January 15. The album will be followed by a massive world tour starting later this year.