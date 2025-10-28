'Mirzapur: The Film' wraps Banaras schedule; Tripathi calls it 'alive'

Speaking about returning to Banaras, Tripathi said, "Every time I come to Banaras, I feel a deep sense of belonging. This city has a rhythm of its own: it is spiritual, raw and alive." As per Bollywood Hungama, Fazal added that the city's madness is a big part of Guddu's journey. Tripathi Sharma said shooting in Banaras makes Golu's journey of transformation and inner strength feel real.

Release details

Everything to know about 'Mirzapur' film

Mirzapur: The Film is a cinematic adaptation of the popular Prime Video series, produced by Excel Entertainment. The film will feature the original cast, except for Vikrant Massey, and will be released in theaters across India in 2026 before heading to OTT platforms. It also stars Jitendra Kumar in place of Massey, along with Ravi Kishan and Mohit Malik. Sonal Chauhan recently confirmed her participation as well.