Diddy to serve 44-month prison term instead of 50 months?

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to be released from federal prison in May 2028 after serving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, the relatively light sentence has sparked public outrage, with many questioning how his projected release date was calculated. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has now confirmed Combs's current release date.

Release date calculation Explaining the confusion over Combs's projected release date The confusion over Combs's projected May 8, 2028, release date stems from the way federal sentencing works. He received a 50-month prison sentence but had already served around 13 months while awaiting trial, which will count toward his total term. Federal inmates can also earn up to 54 days off per year for good behavior, program participation, and compliance with prison rules.

Appeal plans Combs's legal team to appeal conviction, sentence Combs's legal team has stated that they plan to appeal both the conviction and the sentence, claiming the punishment does not align with the jury's verdict. They are also seeking a transfer to a lower-security facility in hopes of further reducing his sentence through rehabilitation programs. Although convicted on two prostitution-related charges, Combs was acquitted of the more serious counts of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.