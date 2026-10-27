'Mirzapur' named IMDb's top OTT show of the last decade
What's the story
A new report by IMDb, titled "10 Years of Streaming in India - An IMDb Report 2026," has revealed that viewer interest in Indian shows on the platform has increased nearly 17 times over the last decade. The report also highlights a decline in the number of new shows and seasons commissioned in India for two consecutive years. It included the web series that have topped the charts these past 10 years, and the OTT platforms that supported the shows.
Series dominance
'Mirzapur' dominated the rankings, while crime and thriller ruled ahead
The report ranks the 10 biggest Indian series from 2016 to 2026, filling a total of 110 slots with 64 different shows.
Mirzapur topped the list with nine appearances, making it to the list every year since its launch.
Scam 1992 was the only show to chart five times off a single season.
Crime and thriller titles occupied 48 out of the 110 positions, while horror, romance, comedy, and drama genres gained popularity in later years, per Variety.
Streaming dominance
Prime Video and Amazon MX Player topped platform rankings
Among streaming platforms, Prime Video and Amazon MX Player together claimed 34 positions across 17 series, more than any other service.
Netflix secured 21 positions across 18 series, offering the widest range of distinct titles among the platforms examined by the report.
YouTube was credited as a launchpad for many creators, with 13 of the 64 charting series originating there, and 11 of those later being picked up by subscription services.
Production highlights
TVF emerged as leading production house behind charting series
The Viral Fever (TVF) emerged as a dominant player on the production side, being behind nine of the charting series and 17 of the Top 10 slots.
The report also named Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar, Kapil Sharma, and Sunil Grover as "The MVPs of Streaming."
Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, and Mona Singh were recognized as the most versatile performers.
Market insights
Production of new shows saw a decline in India
The report highlighted a decline in the production volume of new series and seasons, which dropped from 202 in 2023 to 145 in 2025. This trend indicates a more selective market as the business consolidates.
Hindi-language shows constituted 66% of Indian streaming originals in 2025.
Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, said they used IMDb data to understand how a decade of streaming has reshaped audience interests for this report.