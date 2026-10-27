'Mirzapur' named IMDb's top OTT show of the last decade

The report ranks the 10 biggest Indian series from 2016 to 2026, filling a total of 110 slots with 64 different shows.

Mirzapur topped the list with nine appearances, making it to the list every year since its launch.

Scam 1992 was the only show to chart five times off a single season.

Crime and thriller titles occupied 48 out of the 110 positions, while horror, romance, comedy, and drama genres gained popularity in later years, per Variety.