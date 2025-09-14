Next Article
Mohan Babu in 'The Paradise': Daughter Lakshmi confirms casting
Big news for Telugu cinema fans: Mohan Babu is set to play a key role in The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela.
His daughter, Lakshmi Manchu, confirmed the casting and shared how seriously her father has taken his prep—especially his fitness—for this part.
The film's teasers and music have already started turning heads.
Lakshmi also praised her brother Manchu Manoj's comeback
Lakshmi didn't just hype her dad—she also spotlighted her brother Manchu Manoj's comeback with Mirai, praising his resilience after tough times.
She said, "He inspires everyone who sees him on set like he's a school student."
With Srikanth Odela at the helm, The Paradise looks like an exciting project for the Manchu family.