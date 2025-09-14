Divya Khossla lived in slum for 'Ek Chatur Naar' prep
Divya Khossla, lead actor of Ek Chatur Naar, just shared how far she went to prep for her new film.
On Archana Puran Singh's vlog, Divya revealed, "I didn't know the UP language, but I learnt it and practiced at home"—and even spent almost a week living in a slum to get into character.
She was scared, but did it anyway
Director Umesh Shukla had Divya live in a slum for almost a week so she could fully understand her character—a sharp woman from Uttar Pradesh.
She admitted it was tough and scary at times: "They made me do everything, including sweeping, scrubbing, and cleaning."
This hands-on experience, according to Divya, helped her truly connect with the story.
She also picked up up slang and cuss words
Divya also watched videos of UP influencers to pick up their slang (yep, even cuss words), and the crew kept some locations secret so her reactions would feel more genuine.
Her effort paid off when she improvised a monolog that director Shukla termed "extremely popular."
Ek Chatur Naar released on September 12, 2025, with Neil Nitin Mukesh also starring.