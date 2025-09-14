SpaceX completes 300th Starlink mission, adds new batch of satellites
What's the story
SpaceX has achieved a milestone by launching its 300th Starlink mission, sending another 24 satellites into orbit. The batch lifted off on September 13 at 1:55 p.m. EDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. With this launch, the company continues its aggressive deployment of broadband satellites for global internet coverage.
Mission milestones
Mission marks 28th flight for Falcon 9's 1st stage booster
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payload lifted off and about eight-and-a-half minutes later, its first stage landed in the Pacific Ocean on SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You." This particular mission was the 28th launch and landing for the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage booster, known as B1071. The Falcon 9's upper stage continued its journey and deployed 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit about 62.5 minutes after liftoff.
Satellite expansion
Over 8,300 Starlink satellites are already in orbit
The newly launched satellites will join over 8,300 other active spacecraft already in the Starlink network. This massive constellation is by far the largest ever assembled in space. This launch was the 115th Falcon 9 mission of 2025, and over 70% of those missions this year have been Starlink-related.