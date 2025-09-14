SpaceX completes 300th Starlink mission, adds new batch of satellites

Mission milestones

Mission marks 28th flight for Falcon 9's 1st stage booster

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payload lifted off and about eight-and-a-half minutes later, its first stage landed in the Pacific Ocean on SpaceX drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You." This particular mission was the 28th launch and landing for the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage booster, known as B1071. The Falcon 9's upper stage continued its journey and deployed 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit about 62.5 minutes after liftoff.