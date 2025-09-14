OpenAI to train teachers in using AI for education

The Masterclass showed off AI tools designed to make lesson planning easier for teachers and keep students engaged. The focus is on using AI as a helpful assistant—not as a replacement for real educators. This aligns with ARISE's mission to strengthen and innovate school education in India by equipping schools with emerging technologies.

ChatGPT licenses for schools

ARISE schools will get structured training on how to use AI responsibly and effectively.

OpenAI is also giving out 500,000 ChatGPT licenses to Indian schools and putting $500,000 into research with IIT Madras to see how AI impacts learning.

It's all about making sure tech helps both teachers and students in the right way.