Delhi Traffic Police app may soon let you report this

Originally launched in 2015 and revamped last year, the Traffic Prahari app already lets about 1 lakh users flag things like helmetless riding or illegal parking. If approved, you may soon be able to instantly report malfunctioning signals straight from your phone, helping prioritize fixes and cut down accident risks.

Faster signal repairs, less hassle

Right now, complaints about faulty signals get scattered across helplines and social media, which slows things down.

If implemented, your reports could go directly to maintenance teams for quicker action and better long-term planning.

Special CP Ajay Chaudhary suggests that this move should make managing Delhi's traffic signals much smoother for everyone.