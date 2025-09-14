Tobacco kills 13.5L Indians yearly, costs nation ₹1.8L crore

Tobacco consumption claims the lives of 1.35 million (13.5 lakh) Indians annually, despite widespread awareness of its dangers. The financial burden of tobacco-related diseases on India is also massive, with over ₹1.77 lakh crore spent every year on treating such illnesses. Despite this, only 7% of smokers manage to quit without assistance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Expert opinion Healthcare experts advocate for smoke-free nicotine alternatives In light of the tobacco crisis, healthcare experts are advocating for innovative, science-based harm reduction strategies. These include the use of smoke-free nicotine alternatives. Dr. Pawan Gupta from BLK-MAX Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi stressed that every cigarette avoided is crucial for patients with COPD or cardiovascular risks. He cited studies by the Royal College of Physicians (UK) showing that non-combustible nicotine delivery systems are significantly less risky than smoking cigarettes.

Safer choice Nicotine pouches could help smokers transition away from cigarettes Public Health England has estimated that smoke-free nicotine alternatives are up to 95% less harmful than smoking because they eliminate tar and combustion. Nicotine pouches, a discreet oral alternative to cigarettes, have gained popularity worldwide and are now available in 34 countries, including Sweden, Norway, the US, and Denmark. Dr. Sunaina Soni from AIIMS-CAPFIMS Centre said traditional cessation tools often fail in India, but safer tobacco-free nicotine alternatives could help smokers transition away from cigarettes if strictly regulated.