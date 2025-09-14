Union minister demands cop's suspension over lathi-charge during Ganesh visarjan

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has demanded the suspension of a police officer after a lathi-charge incident during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Karnataka's Dharwad. The incident took place on September 7 in Narendra village when two groups clashed over music played during the procession. Joshi, who is also the Member of Parliament from Dharwad, met with locals and politicians following the incident and expressed his anger toward the police officer involved.

Protest threat Joshi questions authority of officer who ordered lathi-charge Addressing a gathering, Joshi questioned the authority of the officer who ordered the lathi-charge. He said, "The SP should listen very clearly, when you and the DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) are there, who is he to order a lathi charge? How can he do it?" He then suggested marching to the Superintendent of Police's office in protest against this incident.

Accusations made BJP leader condemns police action on social media Joshi later took to social media to criticize the police action, saying they targeted "small children and elderly villagers during an extremely peaceful immersion." He called this brutality on villagers who helped many during COVID-19 "extremely condemnable" and an "unpardonable misdeed." The BJP leader also alleged that locals suspect political motives behind the lathi-charge.