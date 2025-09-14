'Masters, remote control': PM Modi's scathing attack on Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on Sunday, September 14, launched a scathing attack on the opposition Congress party , calling the people his "masters" and "remote control." Speaking at an event in Assam 's Darang, he said he expresses his pain before them. The Prime Minister's remarks come amid a controversy over verbal abuses directed at him and his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

Accusation reiterated 'Remote control' jibe not new The Prime Minister's "remote control" remark is not new. He has previously accused Sonia Gandhi of controlling Manmohan Singh and alleged that Mallikarjun Kharge is under the Gandhis's influence. The Congress party has denied these allegations repeatedly. The controversy started after a recent political campaign in Bihar, where abuses were hurled at Modi from an RJD-Congress stage.

Infrastructure criticism Modi slams Congress for poor infrastructure development in Assam Modi also criticized the Congress for its poor infrastructure development in Assam during its decades of rule. He said that while Congress built three bridges over the Brahmaputra River in 60-65 years, his government constructed six new bridges in a decade. The Prime Minister invoked Jawaharlal Nehru's words after the 1962 India-China war to accuse Congress of aggravating old wounds in Northeast India.