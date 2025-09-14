Rahul Gandhi, UP minister clash over meeting authority in Raebareli

A video from a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Raebareli has gone viral, showing a heated exchange between Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh. The incident occurred during Gandhi's two-day visit to his constituency from September 10-11. In the video, Gandhi is seen telling Singh that he must seek permission before speaking at the meeting.

Protocol dispute Singh questions Gandhi's adherence to parliamentary rights Singh, a former Congress member who is now with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioned Gandhi's respect for parliamentary procedures. He asked, "Why should I accept his rights when he himself does not consider the rights of the Lok Sabha Speaker?" Singh also argued that Gandhi should focus on ensuring proper use of funds for 43 schemes monitored by DISHA.

Meeting context Amethi MP confirms need for permission to speak The DISHA meeting, attended by local officials and MLAs, is held every quarter to review regional development projects. Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, who co-chaired the meeting with Gandhi, confirmed that members must seek the chair's permission before speaking. Singh later took to social media to respond to a viral photo of Gandhi shaking hands with his son. He alleged Congress supporters circulated the image to troll him.

Twitter Post Viral video of exchange in meeting In Rae Bareli during a meeting, Rahul Gandhi told to UP minister:

You ought to say, I would like to speak, I will allow you