'Black Rabbit': Jude Law-Jason Bateman's crime drama arrives on Netflix
Heads up, crime drama fans: Black Rabbit, starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, lands on Netflix September 18, 2025.
This eight-episode series follows Jake (Law), a New York restaurant owner whose world is thrown into chaos when his estranged brother Vince (Bateman) resurfaces.
Supporting cast, crew, and IMDb rating
Vince's shady past brings trouble for Jake, setting the stage for a tense story about family and brotherhood.
The show also features Abbey Lee, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Odessa Young.
Created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman with music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, Black Rabbit's pre-release IMDb rating sits at 7.7/10.