'Kantara: A Legend-Chapter 1' trailer out now Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Get ready for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara.

Written, directed, and starring Rishab Shetty, this film takes you way back to 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty in Banavasi.

It dives deep into the roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and expands on the rich mythology that made the original a favorite.