'Kantara: A Legend-Chapter 1' trailer out now
Get ready for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara.
Written, directed, and starring Rishab Shetty, this film takes you way back to 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty in Banavasi.
It dives deep into the roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and expands on the rich mythology that made the original a favorite.
Release date, languages, and streaming details
Kantara Chapter 1 lands in theaters worldwide (except China) on October 2, 2025, releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English all at once.
North Indian fans can catch it through AA Films's distribution. The post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.
The movie runs about two hours and 45 minutes with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.
What's the story?
This chapter explores how Bhuta Kola began and introduces Shetty as a fierce Naga Sadhu—a warrior-mystic connecting mortals with divine spirits—promising more of that unique cultural flavor that made Kantara stand out.