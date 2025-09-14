Next Article
'Idhayam' to welcome 'Siragadikka Aasai' actor Diwakar soon
Diwakar, known for his breakout role in Siragadikka Aasai, is now part of the hit Tamil daily soap Idhayam.
His arrival promises to shake up the story and add fresh energy to the show, which already features Pallavi Gowda and Richard Jose in lead roles.
Diwakar's journey and impact on 'Idhayam'
Starting out as a model and anchor before making it big on TV, Diwakar's addition is expected to bring new twists that keep viewers guessing.
Fans are excited to see how his character changes things up and are looking forward to even more engaging drama ahead.