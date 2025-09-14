Arshad joins 'Masti 4'; comedy-drama eyes November 21 release: Report

The fourth installment of the popular Masti franchise, Masti 4, has added three more actors to its ensemble cast. Arshad Warsi , Nargis Fakhri, and Tusshar Kapoor have been roped in for the upcoming film, reported Pinkvilla. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh , Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, in the lead roles and Genelia Deshmukh, Shaad Randhawa, and Elnaaz Norouzi in supporting roles.

Plot twist This is what 'Masti 4' is all about Masti 4 will continue the theme of extramarital affairs from the previous films. However, this time, both men and women will be involved in these affairs. A source told Pinkvilla, "It's a comic battle of one-upmanship between the two genders." The film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

Release preparations When will the film be released? The makers are currently in the post-production stage after shooting the film in the UK over a span of 40 days. Producers Ektaa Kapoor and Indra Kumar are eyeing a November 21, 2025, release for the film. The source added, "The edit is locked and other aspects of post-production are presently going on in full swing." An official announcement regarding the release date will be made soon, along with a teaser.