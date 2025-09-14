Arshad joins 'Masti 4'; comedy-drama eyes November 21 release: Report
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular Masti franchise, Masti 4, has added three more actors to its ensemble cast. Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, and Tusshar Kapoor have been roped in for the upcoming film, reported Pinkvilla. The movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, in the lead roles and Genelia Deshmukh, Shaad Randhawa, and Elnaaz Norouzi in supporting roles.
Plot twist
This is what 'Masti 4' is all about
Masti 4 will continue the theme of extramarital affairs from the previous films. However, this time, both men and women will be involved in these affairs. A source told Pinkvilla, "It's a comic battle of one-upmanship between the two genders." The film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.
Release preparations
When will the film be released?
The makers are currently in the post-production stage after shooting the film in the UK over a span of 40 days. Producers Ektaa Kapoor and Indra Kumar are eyeing a November 21, 2025, release for the film. The source added, "The edit is locked and other aspects of post-production are presently going on in full swing." An official announcement regarding the release date will be made soon, along with a teaser.
Franchise continuation
Return of the 'Masti' franchise after almost a decade
Masti 4 marks the return of the franchise after its third installment, Great Grand Masti, which faced issues due to a digital leak weeks before its release in 2016. The film series is known for its comic take on adult themes and relationships. Meanwhile, Zaveri is also busy with his upcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyaat, slated for release on Diwali 2025.