Why Ileana was unsure about Bollywood debut with 'Barfi!'

Ileana D'Cruz , who made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Barfi!, recently revealed that she had no plans to enter the Hindi film industry. In an interview with NDTV, she said that Barfi! came to her at a "very random time" when she was working in South Indian cinema. The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas . It was directed by Anurag Basu .

Career path D'Cruz didn't have a concrete plan for her career D'Cruz admitted that she didn't have a concrete plan for her career. "I didn't really plan my entire career. I didn't plan on becoming an actor to begin with," she said. "So when I did start acting, it was a job." "I thought I'd do this full-blown masala commercial film, but you know, Barfi was a commercial film, but it was very niche. It took me a little time to decide whether I should do it."

Hesitation The scene that 'sealed the deal' for the actor The actor said, "When I met Anurag for the first time, he narrated the story to me. He came to the scene at the end, where Jhilmil is calling out to Barfi; he can't hear it, but Shruti, my character, can." "This is a very unusual story. I don't know if people will know how to feel about it. But do I want my debut to be this? But that scene sealed the deal for me."