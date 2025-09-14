'Vasudeva Kutumba' on Colors Kannada: Plot, cast, where to watch Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

The new Kannada family drama Vasudeva Kutumba kicks off Monday, September 15, 2025, at 8:30pm.

Set in a festive village, the show follows Swathi as she steps up for her family after tough times hit.

Expect a story about resilience and the power of sticking together.