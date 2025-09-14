Next Article
'Vasudeva Kutumba' on Colors Kannada: Plot, cast, where to watch
The new Kannada family drama Vasudeva Kutumba kicks off Monday, September 15, 2025, at 8:30pm.
Set in a festive village, the show follows Swathi as she steps up for her family after tough times hit.
Expect a story about resilience and the power of sticking together.
Where to watch 'Vasudeva Kutumba'
You can catch Vasudeva Kutumba on TV or stream it anytime—so whether you're at home or on the go, you won't miss out.
Meet the cast and crew
Sandalwood star Avinash makes his TV debut in this series alongside Anjali, who plays a mom to four daughters.
Directed by Anil Koramangala and featuring Bhavana Patil, Chaitra Thotad, and RJ Anoopa, the show's tagline "One Root, A Hundred Branches" sums up its focus on family bonds.