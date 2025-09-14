Ellen DeGeneres sued over negligence in 2023 car-crash: Case explained
What's the story
Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres (67) is facing a lawsuit for alleged negligence in a car crash that occurred in October 2023. The incident reportedly took place in Santa Barbara County when DeGeneres allegedly ignored a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, causing serious injuries to the other driver. The plaintiff has accused DeGeneres of "negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person."
Accident specifics
Details of the crash and lawsuit
According to People, the crash happened at an intersection controlled by stop signs in all directions. The unnamed woman involved in the accident has claimed that she stopped for her sign, ensured no other vehicles were present, and then proceeded. However, she alleges DeGeneres "suddenly and without any warning" crashed into her car, resulting in "multiple serious personal injuries and damages." The plaintiff is seeking general negligence and unspecified compensatory damages.
New beginnings
DeGeneres's life in England post-accident
Meanwhile, DeGeneres has recently relocated to England with her wife, actor Portia de Rossi. The couple has reportedly embraced a rural lifestyle, with de Rossi even flying her horses to their new home. DeGeneres recently expressed her love for the UK, saying everything is "just better" there. She described the beauty of English villages and towns as charming and appreciated the simpler way of life.