Ellen DeGeneres sued over negligence in 2023 car-crash: Case explained

Accident specifics

Details of the crash and lawsuit

According to People, the crash happened at an intersection controlled by stop signs in all directions. The unnamed woman involved in the accident has claimed that she stopped for her sign, ensured no other vehicles were present, and then proceeded. However, she alleges DeGeneres "suddenly and without any warning" crashed into her car, resulting in "multiple serious personal injuries and damages." The plaintiff is seeking general negligence and unspecified compensatory damages.