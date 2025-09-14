Next Article
'Mastiii 4': Riteish-Oberoi-Aftab reun for 'Reverse masti' theme
The much-loved comedy trio is back!
Mastiii 4 is aiming for a release on November 21, 2025, with Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reuniting under director Milap Milan Zaveri.
This time, the film shakes things up with a "Reverse Masti" theme—both men and women are getting into mischief.
New additions to the cast
Alongside the original leads, you'll see Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, and more.
The movie wrapped filming in just 40 days in the UK and is now in post-production.
Producers Ekta Kapoor and Indra Kumar are aiming for a winter release to catch students on break.
After a digital leak hit the third film back in 2016, fans are eager for the return of the franchise.