'Lokah' is India's 1st female superhero film: Making history
Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra just made history as India's first female superhero movie, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra.
Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film stands out for its prominent female creative team members—including co-writer Santhy Balachandran, who reimagined Kerala's legendary yakshi as a feminist hero.
Even stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt have shown love for the film.
How 'Lokah' reimagines the superhero genre
Lokah is now South India's highest-grossing female-led film, showing how powerful inclusive stories can be.
With vibrant visuals, practical superhero style, and a diverse soundtrack featuring Reble and Jyoti Nooran, Lokah is setting new standards for Indian cinema—and spotlighting women both on screen and behind the scenes.