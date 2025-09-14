'Lokah' is India's 1st female superhero film: Making history Entertainment Sep 14, 2025

Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra just made history as India's first female superhero movie, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film stands out for its prominent female creative team members—including co-writer Santhy Balachandran, who reimagined Kerala's legendary yakshi as a feminist hero.

Even stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt have shown love for the film.