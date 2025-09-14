Kolkata businessman beaten up for refusing ₹10,000 Durga Puja donation

A businessman in Kolkata was allegedly beaten up by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for refusing to pay a ₹10,000 donation for Durga Puja , according to the police. The victim, Amit Sarkar, who is also a TMC worker, was attacked by the local Ujjwal Sangha club on Gobra Gorosthan Road. Initially, the club had demanded ₹4,000 from Sarkar for his two shops, but later increased it to ₹10,000.

Family attacked Family members also assaulted Sarkar's family members, including his father, wife, and brother, were also assaulted when they tried to intervene. He alleged that the attackers used bamboo and iron rods during the assault. "When they came to my house, they first started talking slang to my brother," Sarkar said. "Suddenly, some of them started beating me... We were beaten by bamboo, iron rod, etc."

Police action Action directed by Mamata Banerjee Sarkar has filed a complaint at the Tapsia police station in Kolkata. He alleged all the attackers were associated with the local TMC unit. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been informed about the incident and has directed police to take strict action against those involved. A senior police officer confirmed an investigation is underway based on Sarkar's complaint.